The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 results on May 26 (Saturday). Students can check their results on the official website cbse.nic.in. Other website like www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in will also have the results.

Google has partnered with the Board for the CBSE exam results on its main search page directly this year. Microsoft will also be informing students, including those who are offline, about their results through its app SMS organiser. The candidates just have to register with their roll number, school code, and date of birth.

Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam after securing 499 marks out of 500. Also, CBSE Class 12 pass percentage this year is 83.01 percent, according to Hindustan Times.

However, dates of the results for CBSE class 10 exams are yet to disclosed yet, according to reports. However, the results usually follow the class 12 results in two or three days.

"Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told IANS on May 25, according to times of India.

Students can follow these steps to get their results:

1) Log in to the website

2) Look out for the link: 'Class 12 Exam Results'

3) Enter the details required like the roll number

4) Click submit.

Students should not forget to take a printout of the result.

The marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will decide the final ranking of the students seeking admission into several colleges through state CET exams.