It's finally time for the results of all the hard work academic students have put in over the past year. The CBSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be released by next week, but every passing day is certainly full of anxiety and excitement for lakhs of students across the country.

There are reliable sources to check your CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination results online from official websites of the board such as www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in and www.results.nic.in, or simply do a quick web search for CBSE Class 10 or CBSE Class 12 result and get the results instantly.

Besides partnering with Google for the CBSE exam results this year, the Board has also tied up with Microsoft to seamlessly deliver the results to students' phones without having to get on the internet. This service is available via Microsoft SMS Organizer app, where students must register with their roll number, school code and DOB.

If students prefer getting the results via SMS, various telcos have different short-dial codes to fulfil the request.

Airtel: 54321202 BSNL: 57766 Aircel: 5800002 Idea: 55456068 MTNL: 2001 Tata Teleservices: 54321, 51234 and 5333300 National Informatics Centre: 9212357123

If students prefer the traditional route, they can check their CBSE Board results on the official board websites. Students will need to keep their school code and roll number handy, which can be found on the hall tickets.

While the CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be announced on May 28, Class 10 results will appear a few days later. According to India TV, 28 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE exams this year, of which over 16,38,420 candidates were for Class 10 exam and 11,86,306 candidates registered for Class 12. Stay tuned for updates.