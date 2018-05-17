As many state education boards have already announced the results for Class 12, CBSE students are awaiting their results with fingers crossed. Sources said CBSE may announce the Class 12 results on May 28 and Class 10 results two days later with a possibility that the date may be advanced by a few days.

Otherwise, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal are expected to announce their results from May 15 to May 28, while few other state boards have announced the dates though tentatively.

Here's a look at upcoming dates when these results will be announced and IBTimes India will provide regular updates as and when the results are announced:

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2018:

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, which conducts secondary and higher secondary examination every year in the country, is expected to declare their Class 12 and 10 results on May 28 and May 31, respectively. For the first time, apart from the official website cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared in the class 12 examination, can check their results on Google search page directly this year following an arrangement with the search giant.

Bihar board results 2018:

The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB are planning to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 most probably next week. Students can check their results from the official website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in.

CHSE Odisha Plus II results 2018:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE is likely to announce the results of Class 12 exam 2018 of the science stream between May 19 and May 21. While the Board of Secondary Education of Odisha has already declared their Class 10 results on May 7, CHSE has confirmed the Plus II result dates. Students can visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in to check their score.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2018:

Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed that they are going to announce the results of Class 12 board exams for the 2017-2018 academic year on Saturday, May 19. A spokesperson from RBSE said that the preparation to declare the result is in its last leg and if everything goes as they scheduled then it will be announced on Saturday. Students can go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their Class 12 results.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2018:

Haryana Board Class 12 results for 2018 are expected to be out on Friday, May 18 and the Class 10 results will follow soon. The results will be declared through the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in. Even though the board did not confirm the date, the expected day to release the result is likely on Friday.

West Bengal Board Class 10 and 12 results 2018:

WBBSE is expected to declare their Class 10 also known as Madhyamika examination results by the end of May, while the Class 12 or Higher Secondary examination result is supposed to be announced in Early June. The board has not confirmed the dates but reports stated that both results will be declared by June 10. All the students from Class 10 and 12 can check their results on wbresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018:

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE is likely to announce their Class 12 Board results on May 26. As per the reports, even though the board did not announce the date, students who appeared in the examination for the academic year 2017-18, can expect the results by the end of this month. To check the results, they can go to the official website of the board, mahresult.nic.in.