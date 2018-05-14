The Central Board of Secondary Education is about to declare CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 by May 28 and for the first time apart from the official website cbse.nic.in, students can also check their results on Google search page directly.

The students, who attended the CBSE Class 12th Examination for 2017-18 from March 5 to April 13, will be able to check their results directly from Google. Earlier, students had to go hosting portals to get their results but, now they would easily receive the results directly on Google.

In this academic year, a total of 6,90,407 male students and 4,95,899 female candidates appeared for the class 12 exams, which were conducted in 4,138 centres.

Senior Public Relations Officer of CBSE, Rama Sharma has confirmed the news in a statement, where he said that the education board is now collaborating with the tech giant Google "for the smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform."

In addition to that Shilpa Agrawal, the Product Manager of Google Search said, "With over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, we believe having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial."

She also stated that this collaboration is just a step towards improving access to information about important exam results as well as other exam related contents in Google Search in India.

A CBSE official has confirmed that even though after the class 12 Economics paper leak, which happened on 23 March, exactly three days before the exam date, a re-examination was held on April 25, all the students will receive their results without any disparity on the same date, as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-test.

He added, "We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number."

There were also reports on the leak of CBSE's class 10 Mathematics paper, but the board has denied the re-examination by stating that class 10 was an internal segment of school education system.

Students can also check these websites to get their 2018 CBSE Class 12 results: cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

However, for the first time, CBSE conducted separate exams for six students of class 10 and 12 this year. As the board said that they have taken this decision as those students were representing the country in international sports championships during the scheduled examination time.