The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for class 10 and class 12 by the end of the month.

While, according to reports, CBSE class 12 exam results should be out by May 28, for class 10, there has not been any tentative date. However, it is also expected to come out by the month's end.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website cbse.nic.in.

Board exam results will also be available on cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Students can follow these steps to get their results:

1) Log in to the website

2) Look out for the link: 'Class 10 Exam Results'

3) Enter the details required like the roll number

4) Click submit.

Students should not forget to take a printout of the result.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 were held from March 5 to April 13, while class 10 exams were conducted between March 5 to April 4.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is also likely to declare the results of this year's Madhyamik exams (class 10) and Higher Secondary exam (class 12) around that time.

While Madhyamik results are expected to come out on 23 May, Higher Secondary results should come out in early June.