The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to declare the results of this year's Madhyamik exams (class 10) and Higher Secondary exam (class 12) by June 10, 2018.

While Madhyamik results are expected to come out on 23 May, Higher Secondary results should come out in early June.

Students who appeared for class 10 and Class 12 exams should keep an eye on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

However, according to Times Now, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the West Bengal Board as of yet.

Last year both the results were out by May 30.

Madhyamik exams were held from March 12 to 21 and 11,02,921 students appeared for them, according to Hindustan Times.

Class 12 board exams, which is also known as Uccha Madhyamik examination, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), was held from March 27 to April 11. The total number of students sat for the exams is 8,26,029.