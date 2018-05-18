As expected, Haryana Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE)declared the results of Class 12 held in March and april 2018 on Friday, May 18, 2018, but the website is visibly down or crashed due to heavy rush.

The message says: "Service Unavailable - The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to maintenance downtime or capacity problems. Please try again later."

A total of 2,46,462 students have appeared for class 12 examination this year. The Haryana Board of School Education or BSEH said it is going to declare their Class 12 board examination results on Friday, though the timing was not revealed. The students who appeared for the examination can check their marks at the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Currently, the website is undergoing downtime due to maintenance or heavy rush.

Even though the timing of the announcement is not known, an official stated that the results may be declared by the evening. On the other hand, reports also stated that earlier Board Chairman Jagbir Singh said the results will be out around the midnight.

Apart from the official website, students can check other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The Haryana Board had conducted their Class 12 examination from March 7 to April 3, 2018. A total of 2,46,462 students have appeared for class 12 examination this year, compared to last year's 2,10,867 candidates.

Only 1,36,008 qualified last year, which showed that 64.5 percent students successfully passed the school boundary to opt for higher studies. The last Class 12 results also stated that girl students performed better in their board exam compared to boys.

The candidates and the parents, who are eagerly waiting for the Haryana Class 12 results, can check for the updates through the official website or on IBTimes India.

How to check BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: