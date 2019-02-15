Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Telugu movie Yatra has concluded the first week with a decent collection at the worldwide box office and surpassed the Rs 15 crore gross mark in seven days.

Yatra is a biographical film, based on the padayatra of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to June 2009 representing Indian National Congress. The movie had a decent hype and its makers shelled out hefty sum on its promotions. The distributors made all arrangements to cash in on the hype surrounding it. The film got good advance booking for its opening day.

Released on February 8, the Mahi V Raghava-directed biopic opened to a decent response with many theatres across the Telugu states running houseful on the first day. Yatra collected Rs 5.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its opening and earned Rs 3 crore for its global distributors.

The Mammootty starrer was successful in impressing the viewers and thus got a positive talk from them. The word of mouth helped it fair well on the following days. Yatra collected Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

As is the trend, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy's biopic witnessed around 50 per cent in its collection on Monday, but remained rock-steady on the following weekdays. Yatra has collected a total of Rs 15.27 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. It has earned a share of Rs 7.40 crore for its distributors.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Yatra. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual one. All the figures are rupees and crore.