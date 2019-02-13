Director Mahi V Raghava has once again shown his graciousness by reacting to the fans of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who demanded celebs to share their reviews on his latest directorial venture Yatra.

Yatra is one of the most-talked-about biographical Tollywood movies of 2019 and is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Whenever a movie with such a huge hype is released, the usual trend in Tollywood is that many popular celebs wish good luck to the team before its release and share their review to congratulate the film unit.

Released in the theatres on February 8, Yatra has won the hearts of almost all the filmgoers and critics, who heaped praises upon the team. YS Rajasekhara Reddy fans were very happy with their feedback. What did not go down well with them was the lack of response from popular celebs from the industry.

When NTR: Kathanayakudu, a biopic on late NTR Rama Rao, hit the screens, many celebs including Mahesh Babu, wished the team, watched the film and shared their review on it. This trend was totally missing when Yatra was released in the theatres. After seeing this development, some requested celebs to share their review, while a few others slammed them for their partiality.

After seeing the reaction of fans, Mahi V Raghava took to his Twitter handle to share a letter in which he claimed that he is hurt by their demand. His letter reads, "My story will outlast me for sure. There is no greater reward than this for me. Yatra will be a part of history. YSR Baru will be remembered and respected across generations for his compassion, humility, kindness, leadership and generosity."

"It hurts to see his fans and admirers with all their good Intentions wanting celebrities to endorse or acknowledge Yatra. More than me it is YSR garu's story and he doesn't seek or ask for any praise. It is an insult to my work and my way of life. I tell a story for the joy of telling it. The moment we seek others acceptance or acknowledgment we become beggars. The only time I am a beggar is when I write. I beg the universe to whisper the story to me. The universe has been way too kind and generous to me. I seek nothing more and I can offer only my gratitude in return. I always have gratitude to the story, producers and the audience who gave me an opportunity to tell my story," concludes the letter.

Here are some celebs' wishes and reviews on Yatra:

Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar: Recently #Peranbu n now #Yatra so many feedbacks and what a varied choice @mammukka .. Thank you team for inspiring us with this truth and purity of cinema! All respects

Director Ram Gopal Varma: Yatra is an awesome film ..A truly great insight into YSR,a truly great leader ..Kudos to @MahiVraghav who made him come alive and kudos to @mammukka for immortalising him forever

Director Maruthi Dasari: Watched #Yathra a sincere emotional jounrey with heart touching climax, the way @mammukka sir portrayed YSR gari character is flawless & brilliant, stupendous work by dir @MahiVraghav garu & splendid job by makers @70mmEntertains team Congratulations to all the cast & crew

Filmmaker BVS Ravi: Very ably handled by @MahiVraghav , #Yatra brightly showcases the emotional turmoils of Shri #YSR through his historic #PadaYatra before taking some face changing decisions for the state. Some scenes move us and many dialogues jam us in thoughts.

Filmmaker Madhura Sreedhar Reddy: "Ears of the leader must ring with voices of the people!" A True leader YSR's padayatra is brilliantly depicted by @MahiVraghav in #Yatra, a journey with compassion & emotions. @mammukka lived as #YSR . @70mmEntertains @VijayChilla @devireddyshashi #ShivaMeka @RakeshMahankali

Producer KK Radhamohan: Just saw YATRA. Great movie. @MahiVraghav brought YSR to life. @mammukka is the best choice. Congratulations @VijayChilla and his team.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Congratulations @MahiVraghav @devireddyshashi @VijayChilla @ShivaMeka @mammukka & entire crew on the successful release of #Yatra.I wholeheartedly thank you & appreciate your passion & dedication in wanting to depict cinematically,the character & essence of the great leader,YSR.