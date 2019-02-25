Malayalam superstar Mammootty's comeback Telugu film Yatra has made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office in two weeks and emerged as the next big hit of 2019 after F2 – Fun and Frustration.

Yatra was one of the most hyped Telugu movies for two reasons. Firstly, it is the biopic based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Secondly, it marked the comeback of Mammootty to Tollywood after over two decades. Despite having good hype, the makers had a low-key release for the film due to the reasons before themselves.

Yatra was released in the theatres on February 8, exactly a month after NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens. But unlike the first part of NT Rama Rao's biopic, the movie opened to good response and went on the make good collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie recovered around 80 per cent of its global distributors' investment in seven days.

The Mahi V Raghava-directed biographical movie clashed with new movies like Dev and Lover's Day in its second week but managed to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters. Yatra has collected approximately Rs 28.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 14 days. In two weeks, the movie has earned Rs 15.95 crore for its global distributors, who invested Rs 13.40 crore on its rights.

The Mammootty-starrer is clashing with NTR: Mahanayakudu, Mithai, 4 Letters, CBI Anjali and other new releases in its third week but word of mouth is helping it go strong at the ticket counters. Yatra has already returned the investments with some profits to its distributors. The film is likely to earn more profits in the coming days. It is the next hit of 2019 after F2 - Fun and Frustration.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Yatra and the price of its theatrical rights. These numbers are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Area Rights Earnings Nizam 3.30 3.55 Ceded 2.20 2.10 Vizag 5.50 0.90 G East 1.25 G West 0.80 Krishna 1.60 Guntur 1.80 Nellore 1.80 AP/TS Total 11.00 13.80 Rest of India 0.40 0.95 Overseas 2.00 1.20 Global Total 13.40 15.95

East : Rs Cr

West : Rs Cr

Krishna : Rs Cr

Nellore : Rs Cr

KL : Rs 0.20 Cr

KA : Rs 0.45 Cr

ROI : Rs 0.30 Cr

Overseas : Rs Cr

Global Rs Cr