Xiaomi had unveiled the new selfie-centric Redmi S2 in China last month and it is expected to release the same phone in India on June 7. Now, the company's official partner Amazon has confirmed that the upcoming device will be sold exclusively on its e-commerce site.

Amazon India has posted a banner on its website's homepage revealing that Redmi Y2 will be available for purchase on the launch day itself.

The highlight of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (aka S2 in China) is its front-camera. It houses a 16MP front camera with AI-powered Smart Beauty editing tools, which allows users to make adjustments to facial tones, erase scars and also add filters such as funny masks.

On the rear side, it houses a dual-camera 12MP+5MP with LED flash and full HD video recording capability. With two snappers, the device will offer popular Bokeh effect mode. For instance, when a user takes a shot using Xiaomi device, the device's primary camera takes a high-quality sharp image of the subject, while secondary snapper captures in-depth information of the subject's surrounding and de-focuses the background, to make it look blurry.

Other stipulated specifications of Redmi Y2 include a 5.99-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass, Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

How much will Redmi S2 aka Y2 cost in India?

In China, the company is retailing Redmi S2 in two configurations — 3GB RAM+ 32GB and 4GB RAM+ 64GB — for ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649) and ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848), respectively.

We expect the price to remain more or less the same as the company assembles the device in India and doesn't have to pay any additional customs duty.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2:

Model Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2 Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC color gamut: 70.8% OS Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 64 class 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 12MP with LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), F/2.2 aperture + 5MP

Front: 16MP with LED flash Battery 3,080mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM (nano+nano+ microSD), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, micro USB port Dimensions 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1 mm Weight 170g Colours Rose gold, Champagne gold, Platinum silver Price 3GB RAM+ 32GB: ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649)

4GB RAM+ 64GB: ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.