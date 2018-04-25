After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi officially launched the much-awaited Mi 6X in China. The new phone has a striking resemblance to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of design language, but the internal hardware is much superior.

Xiaomi Mi 6X flaunts a premium metallic shell on the back with the vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen. On the front, it sports 5.99-inch full HD+ screen having 2.5D curved glass on top similar to the Redmi Note 5 (review) series.

Under-the-hood, Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It is backed by sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it houses feature-rich dual-camera module having 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor). It is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture, guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

The new Xiaomi Mi 6X comes in three configurations—4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for ¥1599 ($253/€207/Rs 16,898), ¥1799 ($285/€233/Rs 19,011) and ¥1999 ($316/€259/Rs 21,123), respectively. All the models will available in five colors— Black Stone, Cherry Powder, Glacier Blue, Red Flame and Sand Gold—from April 27 onward in China.

When will Xiaomi Mi 6X come to India?

Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected come to India, but with a different moniker, most probably as Mi A2. The naming strategy will be similar to the Mi A1, which is a rebranded version of the 2017-series Mi 5X.

And also, unlike the Mi 6X, which runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5, the Mi A2 will run pure Android v8.1 Oreo.

Going previous release pattern, Mi A2 is expected to debut in India around May-end or in June.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 6X:

Model Xiaomi Mi 6X Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25 µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g Colors Black Stone, Cherry Powder, Glacier Blue, Red Flame and Sand Gold Price 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: ¥ 1599 ($253/€207/Rs 16,898)

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: ¥ 1799 ($285/€233/Rs 19,011)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ¥ 1999 ($316/€259/Rs 21,123)

