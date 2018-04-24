Before Xiaomi could officially announce Mi 6X, Google's Android team has jumped the gun by revealing the key specifications of the device.

Xiaomi Mi 6X listed on Android.com looks the same as its predecessor in terms of size, but the display has been widened by reducing the bezel size similar to the Redmi Note 5 series. This means the device will come with 18:9 aspect ratio, which has become a norm in the smartphone industry. It also features volume rockers and power button placed one above the other on the right side.

As far as the specifications are concerned, it is said to come with a 6.0-inch screen, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB stores, Android Oreo 8.1 and also support fingerprint sensor. The Android device will be offered in multiple variants and five colors — Cherry Powder, Red Flame, Sand Gold, Glacier Blue and Black Stone.

Xiaomi Mi 6X is also said to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU and feature a vertically-aligned dual camera module at the back with 12MP + 5MP sensors and a 20MP snapper on the front. It will come packed with a 2,910mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

In a related development, Xiaomi Mi 6X price has been leaked online. The base model with 4GB RAM and 6GBGB storage will cost ¥1799 (approx. $284/ €233/Rs 18,908). The second variant 6GB RAM+64GB storage will set you back by ¥1999 (roughly $317/ €259/Rs 21,010), reported MSP blog.

Rumors also suggest that Mi 6X might come in 4GB RAM + 32GB storage model in select markets, but the price details are yet to be ascertained.

So far, Xiaomi has not commented on the leaked specifications of Mi 6X. But we don't have to wait much, as the device is all set to debut April 25.

