Xiaomi is keeping its fans on toes with a series of product launches this year. After Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series, Redmi 5, Mi MIX 2S and Mi TV 4 series, the Chinese smartphone maker is going to launch a new smartphone at an event to be held in its home country on April 25.

Xiaomi is widely expected to launch the Mi 6X smartphone during the upcoming event. The handset is a popular one considering the success of its predecessor, Mi 5X – internationally known as the Mi A1 in countries like India. The Mi 6X is likely to be rebranded as Mi A2 and join Google's Android One series.

While a lot has been reported about the Mi 6X in recent days, a new photo shared by Slashleaks shows the retail box of the upcoming smartphone. The packaging shows the key specifications printed on the box, which confirm a few details about the phone ahead of its official launch.

According to the leak, the Mi 6X will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage. The packaging also confirms a vertically-aligned dual camera setup at the back of the device with 12MP + 5MP sensors – much like the recently-launched Redmi Note 5 Pro.

In a major revelation, the Mi 6X is likely to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack as the packing shows a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle.

Xiaomi Mi 6X roundup

This is not the first time the Mi 6X has popped up online. Several leaks from the past have concluded that the handset will sport a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a 20MP front-facing snapper with low-light and portrait capabilities, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 2,910mAh battery.

While the Mi 6X will run Xiaomi's MIUI 9, the Mi A2 will be powered by stock Android One Oreo software. Xiaomi will also offer five color options — Cherry Powder, Red Flame, Sand Gold, Glacier Blue and Black Stone.

The pricing of the handset is still a mystery, but we can expect it to be a mid-range device given the choice of Snapdragon 660 chipset. Stay tuned for more updates.