Xiaomi has grown to become one of the most reliable smartphone brands and it has been strengthening its portfolio with frequent launches. Following the success of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro this year, the company is aiming to bring yet another mid-range, Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X, device to keep fans' interest intact.

Last year, Xiaomi Mi A1 had received great appreciation as it was different than the rest of the line-up. By offering stock Android in the device as a part of Google's Android One initiative, Xiaomi Mi A1 was one of the best premium choices in the segment. Now, the company is going to launch its successor to woo fans once again with the same USP that made Mi A1 successful.

Rumors have been rife about the Mi A2, which is going to be launched as Mi 6X in China. The company has now confirmed on Weibo that the new Android One smartphone is going to be launched in the country on April 25. There's no word on when Xiaomi intends to launch the phone outside China, where it will be called the Mi A2, but we can expect it to arrive in India sooner than later.

The latest information about the Mi A2's release comes after a tweet from Xiaomi's Senior Vice President Wang Xiang, who confirmed that the event would take place at Wuhan University where the company founder Lei Jun had graduated. As the launch date and venue has been finalized, the next round of mystery is around the features and pricing.

From what we have heard so far, the Mi A2 aka Mi 6X will pack some impressive upgrades. Based on several leaks from the past, it is safe to assume that the Mi A2 will pack a Snapdragon 626 chipset, 4GBR AM and 64GB storage. But some reports suggested the company could go with its own Surge S2 based on TSMC's 16nm architecture with octa-core processing in ARM's big.Little configuration.

Other possible features to make the Mi A2 worthy include a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with bezel-less design and 18:9 aspect ratio. So far, there is no sign of a notch being present on the phone, which some might find comforting at a time when every other smartphone is going with the new trend.

As for the optics, the Mi A2 is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup with 20MP f/2.0 aperture sensor and 8MP f/1.8 secondary sensor. On the front, the handset could have a 20MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Stay tuned for more updates on the topic.