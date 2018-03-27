Xiaomi is focusing on expanding its product portfolio in India and internationally. Following the launch of Mi MIX 2s and the recent success with Redmi Note 5 series and its Mi TV series, the company is ready to make way for new successors to some of 2017's most popular products.

Xiaomi Mi A1 was one of the well-received smartphones of 2017 and a newer version is already underway, aptly dubbed as Xiaomi Mi A2 or Mi 6X (in China). While several rumors have outlined the possible key specifications of the handset, a new leak on TENAA certification website shows Mi A2's full design and important features.

Slashleaks spotted the Xiaomi handset on the site, and here's what it is going to offer.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to feature a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, without the notch. The rear design of the Mi A2 looks quite identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, complete with a vertically-aligned dual camera, an LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner. The antenna bands follow the curvature of the back panel.

The leaked listing shows a 2,910mAh battery for the Mi A2, which is a surprising downgrade from the MI A1's 3,080mAh unit.

With a growing love for the notch, if you are looking for a smartphone without it then Xiaomi's upcoming Mi A2 could be the one. Moreover, users who want to get stock Android experience won't be disappointed by the Mi A2. Like the original Mi A1, the Mi A2 will be a part of Android One series, which means latest stock Android updates will arrive on the new phone before others.

The leaked handset is shown in bright red hue, but the company will likely launch multiple options, including gray, silver, white, rose gold and others.

Earlier reports have suggested the Mi A2 could have impressive features. The dual camera setup at the back will comprise of 20MP and 8MP sensors and the front camera will get a 20MP shooter. The Mi A2, like the latest Mi phones, will support facial unlocking.

Some reports suggested the new handset could get the company's own Surge S2 based on TSMC's 16nm architecture with octa-core processing in ARM's big.Little configuration.

There's no exact information about the Mi A2's official release in India or China. But the company will soon reveal hints of the Mi A2's arrival closer to the launch. Stay tuned for updates.