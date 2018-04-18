Xiaomi Mi 6X is only days away from being officially launched at an event in China on April 25. There have been several leaks offering an early peek into the handset's features and specifications, but now the company itself has released a promotional video to confirm some rumors about the Mi 6X, which will be called Mi A2 when launched internationally.

The latest video, which is available on YouTube via a third-party source, appears to be from the company as it has all the right markers even though we haven't been able to verify the authenticity of the source independently.

Xiaomi Mi 6X was confirmed to arrive in five colors – first for the company – as per a leak on Weibo on Tuesday. The 18-second video shows Mi 6X in all five colors that were confirmed previously, which include Cherry Powder, Red Flame, Sand Gold, Glacier Blue and Black Stone. But there's more than just the new colors Mi 6X will be available in.

The short video shows glimpses of the Mi 6X's front and rear design, which confirms two things – full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio and a vertically-aligned dual camera setup at the back. This perfectly aligns with the earlier leaks about the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 6X bears an uncanny resemblance to the recently-launched Redmi Note 5 Pro. The new smartphone is expected to come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ LCD display – same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The dual camera at the back is expected to have 20MP f/2.0 sensor and an 8MP f/1.8 secondary sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 6X won't disappoint selfie lovers as the handset could sport a 20MP snapper on the front. A 2,910mAh battery is expected to power the smartphone, which is a bit surprising given the Mi A1 had a bigger 3,080mAh unit.

Other rumored features expected to arrive in the Mi 6X include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options. The handset could also run Android 8.1 Oreo, but the Indian version of the handset will get Android One-based Android 8.1.

Is Mi A2 coming to India?

Xiaomi Mi A2 was hotly anticipated in India when the Mi A1 sales were discontinued online. But the company officials say the handset will indeed return, which means we could be waiting a bit longer for the Android One premium handset in the country.