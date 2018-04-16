Xiaomi has reportedly discontinued Mi A1 [review] in India ahead of the global product launch event of new Mi 6X in China on April 25. The company had launched Mi A1 as Mi 5X with a pure Android in India last year.

The official site, Mi.com, and exclusive online partner Flipkart are not selling the Android One series phone anymore. The company has also stopped taking orders for Mi A1 from Mi Partner stores in the country, technology blog 91Mobiles reported citing local managers of Xiaomi affiliated retail chains.

International Business Times India tried contacting Xiaomi spokesperson for comments on Mi A1's discontinuation through email. A reply is awaited.

Many believe that the company will release the rebranded Mi 6X version as the Mi A2 in India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X: What we know so far

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to come with several upgrades both in terms of design and internal hardware over its predecessor.

Leaked images have hinted that Mi A2 will sport a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 18:9 aspect ratio to offer cinematic viewing experience. On the back, it will house a vertically aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor toward the center.

Under-the-hood, it is said to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset or proprietary Surge S2, 4GBR AM, 64GB storage, a dual rear camera module with 20MP (F2.0 aperture) sensor and 8MP (F1.8) secondary sensor. On the front, the handset might come with a 20MP snapper having F2.0 aperture.

