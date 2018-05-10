Xiaomi has launched its new affordable smartphone – the Redmi S2 – in China on Thursday, May 10. The handset is the first to launch under the Redmi S series and comes with a 16MP front-facing camera with 2-micron pixels as its biggest highlight. The company had been teasing the phone as the best Redmi selfie smartphone. The smartphone also comes with a dual rear camera setup similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, an 18:9 display, iPhone-esque antenna bands, Face unlock and Xiaomi's Xiao Ai voice assistant.

Though the handset has its individuality, the Redmi S2 seems to bridge the gap between Xiaomi's affordable smartphones and its mid-range Redmi Note 5 series. We say this because the phone, despite having an AI-assisted 16MP selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the rear, comes at a very attractive price range that's lesser than its closest sibling the Redmi Note 5 Pro – a phone that will be its biggest rival.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Price

As expected, the Redmi S2 has been launched at a price of CNY 999 (approx. Rs 10,500) for the base model that comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The price goes up to CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs 13,750) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

These prices are slightly lower than the Redmi Note 5 Pro (aka the Redmi Note 5 in China), which starts at CNY 1,099 (approx. Rs 11,300) for the 3GB/32GB configuration and CNY 1,399 (approx. Rs 14,500) for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM option.

There are, however, some obvious changes in the specifics of the phones that distinguish the Redmi S2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and this might explain the lower price-tag as well. We've jotted down these differences to see how different the Redmi S2 is from the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro

Display

In terms of the display, the Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch IPS display with the much in-trend 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to the 5.99-inch display on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Both phones look identical on the front, but while the Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a full HD+ (2160x1080) pixel resolution up front, the Redmi S2 features an HD+ display with a lower resolution of 1440x720p. This means the Redmi S2 has a lower pixel density of 269ppi compared to the significantly higher 403ppi on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Processor

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Redmi S2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro is the choice of processors both phones pack under their hoods. The Redmi S2 is powered by the time-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, which is found on the regular Redmi Note 5. The Note 5 Pro variant packs an upgraded Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC in comparison.

The Redmi S2 comes in two configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, and a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, in addition to these configurations, has a top variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Camera

In the camera department, the Redmi S2 features a 16MP selfie camera which will be assisted by Ai features such as AI portrait mode, AI beautification mode, and AI face recognition. Although the 16MP selfie camera is a huge jump from the 5MP selfie camera on the regular Redmi Note 5, it's still fewer megapixels than the 20MP unit on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. But the Redmi S2's 16MP selfie snapper gets 2-micron pixel size which could help capture better low-light selfies.

At the back, however, the Redmi S2 gets the same dual camera set up as the Redmi Note 5 Pro – a combination of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, and PDAF, along with some AI features.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is its massive 4000mAh battery, but the new Redmi S2 settles for a smaller 3080mAh battery.

Apart from these areas, the Redmi S2 is almost identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The dual-SIM smartphone has all the essential sensor including the gyroscope and supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro USB port.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 availability

The newly-launched Redmi S2 will go on sale starting May 17 at 10 AM CST and will be sold exclusively via Suning.com. Furthermore, the handset will be available in Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, and Rose Gold colorways.