Xiaomi released the official Redmi S2 teaser revealing the Android phone's key design features ahead of its launch, slated on May 10 in Nanjing, China.

In the picture, Chinese celebrity actor Turbo Liu is seen holding the rose pink-hued Xiaomi Redmi S2 model. It confirms the device will come with vertically aligned dual-camera on the top left corner. And, in the center, it will boast fingerprint sensor similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It also features antenna lines on top and the bottom with distinctive dark metallic color.

The teaser also hints the Redmi S2 is likely to come with a hard metal shell with a matte finish similar to Redmi 5 series.

That's the maximum information we can glean from the photo. With three more days left for the official launch, the company is expected to tease more features.

Xiaomi Redmi S2: All you need to know about budget Android phone

As per the latest reports, Xiaomi Redmi S2 will sport a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a 16MP front snapper with face unlock capability. On the back, it will feature dual rear camera module with 12MP and 8MP sensors.

Inside, it will come packed with 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a 3,080mAh battery. It will also support 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, among other standard connectivity features.

The Redmi S2 will be offered in three configurations-- 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. They will be available gold, grey, pink, red, rose gold, silver, and white colors with prices start at around ¥1000 (approx. $157 /€132/Rs 10,554).

