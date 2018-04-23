Xiaomi's rumored budget smartphone Redmi S2 has appeared on the Chinese telecommunication certification agency website Tenna, officially confirming its existence and the images have also revealed key features of the device.

In the pictures (courtesy, XDA Developer Forum), the Redmi S2 features rounder edges and a big display on the front and since the device is in the off mode, we are not able to ascertain, whether it will come with 18:9 aspect ratio or not.

But, recent reports have indicated, it will come with widescreen to offer rich cinematic viewing experience.

On the right side, it features volume rocker and the power button, and on the left side, Xiaomi device houses SIM tray slot.

On the back, it sports antenna lines on top and the bottom. It also features a vertically aligned dual camera with LED flash on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor located at the center similar to the Mi 6X, which is confirmed to debut later this week on April 25. But, its internal hardware is completely different.

As per the listing, Redmi S2 measures 160.7 mm in length, 77.3 mm wide, 8.1mm thick and weighs 170 grams. It comes with 6.0-inch screen, 3000mAh battery, 12MP+5MP dual primary camera on the back with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), Bokeh blur effect and 5MP front snapper with face unlock capability.

The Redmi S2 is expected to be available in three configurations—2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. All the models are said to come with microSD slot for memory expansion.

When will Xiaomi Redmi S2 launch?

Usually, when the smartphone makers get the nod from telecommunication agencies, they release the devices within a month or two. So, we expect the Redmi S2 to debut in May.

Rumors are rife that the Xiaomi may release Redmi S2 initially in China with nine color options—black, blue, gray, pink, red, rose gold, silver, and white. Later, it is expected to hit stores in India.

