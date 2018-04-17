Xiaomi has a wide range of products under its portfolio in India, and smartphones are dear to consumers and the brand itself. Following the success of Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 5 series, including Redmi Note 5 Pro, in India to continue its success streak. But Xiaomi is far from done in 2018.

According to a new report on XDA Developers forums, Xiaomi is working on an affordable smartphone with features like dual camera, full-screen display and face unlock to woo budget-conscious consumers in India. The handset is said to be called Redmi S2.

The pricing of the rumored Redmi S2 smartphone is not clear at the moment, but the report states that the handset could launch in India and China exclusively given the popular demand for budget smartphones in both the countries. Looking at the specifications, buyers of Redmi S2, if priced right, are in for a major treat.

The XDA report has discovered that Redmi S2 could sport a full-screen HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which means there won't be a notch on this one. The handset's firmware shows msm8953, which means Redmi S2 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood.

The report further reveals that there will be 16GB onboard storage with microSD card support and a 3,080mAh battery. Like many Xiaomi smartphones, this one too will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.

As impressive as the specs sheet looks so far, the camera components are going to be the biggest USP for Redmi S2. According to the XDA report, the device will have a dual camera setup with 12MP Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10 as main sensor and a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 as the secondary sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will handle selfies with a single 5MP Samsung sensor, which will be bundled with features like EIS, Portrait mode and most importantly Face Unlock to authenticate the owner of the device by scanning his or her face.

For Xiaomi, 2018 is panning out be an exciting year. Several handsets are already in the pipeline. The company is also expected to launch the flagship Mi 7 soon, along with other successors such as Mi A2 aka Mi 6X, Mi Max 3, and an entirely new Black Shark gaming smartphone.