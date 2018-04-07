Instead of having a traditional approach, some brands go out their way to impress fans. While major smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung move at their own pace, there are others like Vivo that make a major leap forward with unseen technologies. In this case, the reference is to the in-display fingerprint scanner, which Vivo made it available in smartphones before the big giants.

But Vivo won't be alone for long as another brand from its home country, Xiaomi, is making a run for the advanced biometric feature integration. The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, hinted (or should we say informally confirmed) that Mi 7 will be launched with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The information came after Jun responded to a query about an under-display fingerprint sensor on the upcoming Mi 7 smartphone on China's social networking site Weibo, Gadgets NDTV reported. This is the closest we have got to Mi 7's in-display fingerprint scanner integration on a somewhat official level.

We all know that Xiaomi Mi 7's release this year is imminent as the maker, like other companies, follows an annual upgrade cycle for flagship smartphones. The Mi 7 has made appearances online, and it once stopped at Geekbench under the codename Xiaomi Dipper.

From that leak, it was found that Mi 7 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is not surprising considering it is the ideal choice for any flagship smartphone this year. OnePlus 6 is also going to have Snapdragon 845 chipset, making it an ideal competitor to the Xiaomi flagship.

Other features about Mi 7 leaked from its Geekbench listing include 6GB RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 10. But that's not where the rumors rest as far as the Mi 7 is concerned.

Xiaomi Mi 7 is widely believed to be one of the best flagships in the market this year at a very competitive price. Leaked information about the phone suggests the Mi 7 could come with dual cameras with two 16MP sensors at the back, a 6.01-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which suggests there won't be a notch on this one.

Under the hood, the Mi 7 is expected to sport a 4,480mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support, USB Type-C port, dual SIM card support among other standard connectivity options.

If we go by the rumors, Mi 7 will likely be priced lower than OnePlus 6. Some reports suggest it would retail for around ¥2,999 (Rs 30,000) and include gold, grey, and silver color options. But there's a lot of uncertainty around the rumored features about the phone, so we suggest you take the information with a pinch of salt.