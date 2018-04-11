Xiaomi funded smartphone-maker Black Shark is scheduled to launch the new phone with the same namesake, April 13, in China. But before it could make the official debut, the picture of the device has surfaced online revealing its design and camera details.

Lei Technology, a local blog has posted an image of Black Shark smartphone on social media platform Weibo. Not sure, if the device is wrapped in a custom case or not, but it does look very different from other smartphones in the market. If it is the truly phone's back panel, it justifies the flagship gaming smartphone tag.

The Black Shark back panel makes it look like some kind of a military equipment than a smartphone. It has an unconventional exterior design with uneven corners at edges, bumps in the middle and yet visually appealing.

In the picture, the material used in the back-panel looks premium and military-grade sturdy and is assured to give good grip for hands to hold to play games.

It also features horizontally aligned dual-camera module with LED flash on top. That's the maximum information we could obtain from the lone image and it looks exciting. Considering the fact the most of the Android phone makers resorting to aping Apple iPhone X's notch display design, Xiaomi Black Shark is refreshing.

Xiaomi Black Shark: All you need to know

Xiaomi's Black Shark is expected to take on the popular gaming-centric Razer phone, which made its debut in late 2017.

It is said to house Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's fastest and most powerful CPU to date and will be backed by at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There is no word on the screen size, but it is expected to come with full-HD+ (2160x1080p) display having an 18:9 aspect ratio and run Android Oreo mobile software.

