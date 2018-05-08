Riding high on the success of its affordable yet feature-rich mid-range smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch another affordable mid-ranger under its Redmi series called the Redmi S2. The handset is set to make its debut in Xiaomi's home country China and just recently we came across some teasers and promos that revealed May 10 as the launch date. But that doesn't seem to stop Xiaomi from not generating the last-minute buzz, the upcoming phone has been teased again and the latest is a poster by Xiaomi that claims the phone will be the best selfie smartphone in the Redmi series.

In the previous leaks we saw that the Redmi S2 flaunts a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and now the latest promotional material flaunts the front of the upcoming smartphone, giving us an idea of the Redmi S2's selfie shooting capabilities.

The teasers first spotted by Gizmochina claim that the Redmi S2 will be the best Redmi smartphone for the selfie-obsessed. One of the teasers hints at a 16MP selfie camera, which is highly speculated to be a Samsung S5K3P8SP sensor. Also, the teasers suggest that the front camera will be accompanied by a soft light LED flash, and feature thin bezels and rounded corners. The images in the teasers are in-line with what we have seen in previous leaks.

But what makes the Redmi S2 special is that the front camera will be assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI). One of the teasers reveals that the Redmi S2 features an AI-assisted Portrait Mode for enhanced bokeh effect, along with features other stipulated features like AI beauty mode and AI face recognition.

Additionally, a global variant of the Redmi S2 has been found listed on AliExpresswhich hints at its availability outside China, including India.

Earlier leaks have confirmed that the Redmi S2 will boast of a dual-camera setup on the back which will be vertically stacked just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro at the top-left corner. The setup is expected to house a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor and it too is said to feature some AI-based features like Ai beautification mode and AI portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 specifications

The AliExpress listing sheds some light on the specifications of the device which will feature a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1440x720p) resolution. It will be powered by the tried and tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset, which will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There could also be a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage.

Other rumored specifications include Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, a 3080mAh battery, dual-SIm support 4G LTE support and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi S2 has lately become one of the most highly anticipated smartphones due to the fact that it will be a budget-friendly offering from Xiaomi. The handset has been listed on AliExpress with its price ranging between $165.99 (approx. Rs 11,100) and $202.99 (approx. Rs 13,600). This indicates that the base version of the Redmi S2 could start at as low as CNY 999 or roughly Rs 10,000.