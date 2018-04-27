Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 5 Pro way back in February, but sadly many fans are yet to get their hands on the popular Android phone.

Now, Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-order service, which was slated to go live Friday (April 27) afternoon, has been postponed to next week. There is no word on why it got pushed to the next week.

The company has multiple assembling units in India and claims to make one phone per day during working hours each day, but despite having such big infrastructure, it's sad that Xiaomi is failing to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Now, Xiaomi fans have no choice but to wait until May 4 to order Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com. It is also listed on Flipkart, but there is no stock. Interested consumers can register with the e-commerce site to get a notification on the availability date of the device.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a stunning 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and boasts high-grade metallic shell on the back, which not only brings stability to the structure but also exudes premium feel, when held in hand.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and 4,000mAh battery.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Redmi Note 5 Pro has feature-rich dual cameras— a primary 12MP shooter with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP secondary snapper with Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture. They are assisted by dual-tone LED flash in low-light condition.

On the front, it features a 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash.

If Xiaomi continues to struggle to meet market demand for Redmi Note 5 Pro, consumers will go for alternatives such as Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) and Moto G5 series, among others.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 512 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 181g Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 13,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 13,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.