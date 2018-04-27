Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) comes in 3 colors - black, gold and pink

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is available across all retail platforms online and brick-and-mortar stores

Consumer electronics giant Samsung released the new Galaxy J2 (2018) in India on April 27.

The new Galaxy J2 (2018) costs just Rs 8,190, making it the cheapest Galaxy J series phone to date. Having said that, the company, which is facing a tough competition from Xiaomi Redmi 5, has not compromised on the features.

The Galaxy J2 (2018) comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Samsung Mall app, specially made for the Indian market. It is an innovative new service that lets users shop by clicking on a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

It also boasts an advanced 'Device Maintenance' feature which optimizes device performance automatically. The Samsung phone also comes with the company's proprietary memory-saving feature that automatically directs content from social media applications to the external memory card.

Another interesting fact about the Galaxy J2 (2018) is that it sports high-quality Super AMOLED display, which no other phone can boast in the budget segment. The display will be bright and vibrant guaranteeing good viewing experience.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core, 8MP primary camera with LED flash, a 5MP front camera with LED flash, 2,600mAh battery, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB through microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) price and availability:

The new Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is available for purchase both online and brick-and-mortar stores starting Friday (April 27). It comes in three color options — black, gold and pink.

As part of the launch offer, Samsung is giving instant cashback to Reliance Jio subscribers. They will get Rs 2,750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. Customers are also entitled to get an extra 10GB of 4G data on every recharge for the next 10 recharges, giving them the freedom to enjoy streaming cricket, music or video and much more.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Display 5.0-inch qHD (960x540p) super AMOLED screen OS Android Nougat 7.1 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core GPU Adreno 308 RAM 2GB Storage 16GB + expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Camera Main: 8MP sensor with autofocus, LED flash

Front: 5MP sensor with dedicated LED flash Battery 2,600mAh Network 4G LTE (with VoLTE: Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slot, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi(802.11 b/g/n), Dimensions 43.8mm x 72.3mm x 8.4mm Weight 153g Colors Black/ Gold/ Pink Price Rs 8,190

