Xiaomi Redmi S2 comes with a 5.99-inch 18:9 display up front and a vertically aligned dual camera set up along with iPhone-style antenna lines at the back

Last month, Xiaomi confirmed to unveil a new selfie-centric Redmi series phone in India on June 7. Now, less than a week before the launch, the company has teased camera specifications.

In the latest teaser, Xiaomi has confirmed that the new phone will come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered 16MP front camera. This apparently has led many to believe that the upcoming device might be the Redmi S2. The former is already available in China with same camera hardware.

It houses a 16MP front camera with AI-powered Smart Beauty editing tools, which enables users to adjust facial tones or erase scars and also add filters like funny masks. This feature is expected to get traction among social media-savvy youth.

On the back, it houses equally impressive dual-camera 12MP+5MP with LED flash and full HD video recording capability.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2 comes with AI-powered 16MP front camera

Other stipulated features include 5.9-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass, Android Oreo 8.1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

But, it is believed that Xiaomi might rebrand the Redmi S2 as Redmi Y2 in India, since the Y1, which was launched in 2017, is retailed as a selfie-centric smartphone.

Also, the teaser campaign which has been active for the last one week comes with a tagline 'The Real You Smartphone with Front LED Flash' with the alphabet 'Y' highlighted in red hinting that the company is ready with the second generation Redmi Y series.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2 is slated to make debut in India on June 7.

How much will Redmi S2 aka Y2 cost in India?

In China, the company is retailing Redmi S2 in two configurations—3GB RAM+ 32GB for ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649) and the 4GB RAM+ 64GB for ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848).

We expect the price to remain more or less the same as seen in the neighbouring country, as the company assembles the device in India, saving the additional customs duty.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (aka S2) will be up against Oppo Realme 1, Motorola Moto E4 Play and Moto G5, among others.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2:

Model Xiaomi Redmi S2 aka Y2
Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
  • Brightness: 450 nits
  • NTSC colour gamut: 70.8%
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9
Processor 14nm 64 class 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 3GB/4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB + up to 256GB via microSD card
Camera
  • Main: 12MP with LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), F/2.2 aperture + 5MP
  • Front: 16MP with LED flash with AI-powered Smart Beauty feature
Battery 3,080mAh
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM (nano+nano+ microSD), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, micro USB port
Dimensions 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1 mm
Weight 170g
Colours Rose gold, Champagne gold, Platinum silver
Price
  • 3GB RAM+ 32GB: ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649)
  • 4GB RAM+ 64GB: ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848)

