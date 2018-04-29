Following the release of Mi 6X in China, Xiaomi Redmi S2 is gaining a lot of traction with frequent leaks outlining the features and specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone. The handset's design has also been revealed, but now we see the Redmi S2 in high-resolution hands-on images, confirming several details from the past.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to arrive soon as a recent 3C certification and TENAA listing revealed, but the exact launch timeline is still unclear. But that didn't stop a source from the Czech Republic from sharing early hands-on images of the Redmi S2.

As reported by GSMArena (via svetandroida), the leaked photos showing the Redmi S2 in its full glory appears to be a pre-production unit, which is apparent from the markings on the front and back of the device. In addition, the source is also using the hype built around the Redmi S2 to extend an invitation to a store's grand opening in Prague, where visitors could see the phone first hand.

If you're not anywhere near Prague, it's wiser to settle for the leaked images, which confirms a full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras, fingerprint scanner at the back and a microUSB port for charging. Overall, the Redmi S2 bears an uncanny resemblance to the lauded Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The series of photos showing the Redmi S2 from different angles are in line with previous leaks about the phone. Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to come with a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixels, a rear-facing dual camera with 12MP and 5MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, the Redmi S2 will likely get a Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The battery size is expected to be 3,080mAh. Other features include Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a metal unibody.

We have to wait for the pricing information and the phone's availability. If the rumors continue to flow at the same pace, we will likely stumble upon that information sooner than later. Stay tuned for updates.