After paving a successful route forward in 2017, Xiaomi is moving at a faster pace this year. The Chinese smartphone maker started 2018 with the release of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro along with many other devices in the pipeline. The company is now rolling out another affordable Xiaomi Redmi phone and it is widely anticipated to be the Redmi S2.

There have been plenty rumors about the Redmi S2 so far, but nothing is conclusive. However, there's new evidence to support the Redmi S2's imminent arrival. As spotted by 91Mobiles, the new affordable Redmi smartphone was spotted on 3C (Compulsory Certification of China), which suggests the Redmi S2 is indeed coming.

The question about Redmi S2's launch date is still a mystery, but media reports suggest it could take a few months. The 3C listing for the Redmi S2 doesn't give any information about the device, but we've had previous reports outlining the possible features of the handset.

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Xiaomi Redmi S2 was recently spotted on TENNA, another Chinese certification website, where several details about the handset were revealed. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is expected to borrow design cues from the lauded Redmi Note 5 Pro, complete with a dual camera, bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio screen and more.

According to leaked reports, the Redmi S2 is expected to feature a 5.99-inch HD+ display, dual rear camera setup with 12MP and 8MP sensors and a 16MP front snapper. Under the hood, it will likely sport a Snapdragon 625 chipset clocking at 2GHz.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to come in 3 variants, 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Buyers will also have multiple color choices, including gold, grey, pink, red, rose gold, silver, and white. The handset will sport a 3,080mAh battery and run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be targeted towards emerging markets, mainly China and India. Stay tuned for more updates.