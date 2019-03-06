Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and now, the former will soon be available for purchase later today on multiple channels for the first time in India.

Xiaomi's official e-commerce partner Flipkart is slated to host the Redmi Note 7 sale at 12:00 pm. It will also be available on Mi.com and also Mi Home at the same time. The device will be offered in two models—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

As part of launch offers, Airtel is offering 1120GB additional data and also AirtelThanks voucher offering access to Airtel TV multi-media streaming service.

Prospective buyers are advised that there will be a mad rush for Redmi Note 7 during the first round of sale, as Xiaomi, despite having large stocks, may not meet the demand. Already, more than 2 million people have expressed interest on Redmi Note 7 (including Pro model). So, once the clock strikes 12:00 pm on Flipkart's Redmi Note 7 page, be quick in putting the device into the cart and complete the transaction fast or else, it will be passed on to next eligible customer.

Also, it's a good practice to log in to the Flipkart or Mi.com store half an hour before the sale and put all the credit/debit card details so that you can finish the transaction fast. Also, make sure to refresh the webpage every few seconds, minutes before the sale and click the buy button when the time strikes 12:00 pm.

Why so much craze around Xiaomi Redmi Note 7?

Well, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 is the most cost-effective mobile phone in the market right now. It sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield front and back, making the shell look glossy and premium. It also comes P2i coating, meaning it can sustain accidental water splash and also light rains.

Yes, it also supports Widvine L1, meaning device owners can enjoy HD content from multi-media streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Inside, it houses 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android Pie OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

It also comes with dual 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash on the back and a 13MP AI camera on the front.

It's unprecedented for the mid-range phone to boast so good hardware and yet cost less than Rs 10,000. This is exactly why people are so much interested in getting one in the upcoming sale.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: