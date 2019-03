Xiaomi earlier in the week unveiled the new Redmi Note 7 series in New Delhi. The generic model is slated to go on sale on March 6, whereas the Pro variant is set to be made available for purchase in the following week on March 13.

The new Redmi Note 7 series is Xiaomi's first products to get launched in 2019 and I have to say, it kicked off the New Year with a bang, which is expected to give a stiff challenge to rival brands particularly in the sub-Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000 price range.

Since the standard Redmi Note 7 will be up for grabs first, we in a bid to offer proper perspective will offer reasons on why you should go for the Xiaomi phone next week.

Build quality:

During the launch, I spent a quite a good time with the Redmi Note 7 series including the Pro version. They both have the same build quality and I am pretty impressed that the device can be bought for just Rs 9,999. It boasts P2i-coated body, meaning it can sustain accidental water splash or rains, which is very rare for such a low-priced device.

Xiaomi phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both top and the back further enhancing durability of the device, particularly helps to prevent scratches due to keys or metallic objects in the pocket. Also, it features metallic-frame around the edges to offer a premium feel when held in hand also offer stability to the device during accidental falls on a hard surface and protect components having internal damage.

It can be noted that Xiaomi is offering TPU cover as part of the Redmi Note 7 retail package, further enhancing the durability of the smartphone.

Display and Design:

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 is one of the best looking phones in the sub-Rs Rs 13,999. It flaunts glossy Gorilla Glass 5 on the shell and also on the front, with glass cascading to the rim.

It sports 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot-notch design offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Consumers will have a good viewing experience watching high-resolution TV shows and movies on multi-media streaming devices.

Camera:

The Redmi Note 7 houses a dual camera, a 12MP+2MP primary snapper with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait Mode and LED flash. On the front, it comes with a 13MP AI camera. I spent a lot of time with new Xiaomi phone at the launch event and I have to say, it left me impressed with its portrait mode capabilities and the image quality in indoor lighting conditions.

Even the front snapper is also really good. It does smoothen the skin tone automatically, but I am not complaining, as the resultant selfie is tailor-made for DP on social media channels. Young college going students and those who recently inducted into their first job can gift themselves this Redmi Note 7 and won't regret it.

Battery life:

Though 4,000 mAh cell is the same as the Redmi Note 6 Pro series, the successor Redmi Note 7 will definitely offer more battery life. It runs on latest Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, which is well optimised to make the device consume less energy and also work efficiently. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Rest assured, the new Redmi Note 7 will offer more than a whole day easily under mixed usage.

It also comes with Quick Charge 3.0 charger in the retail box and it can be noted that the device also supports Quick Charge 4.0, as well.

Price:

Considering the specifications and the price, Redmi Note 7 is a no brainer for any consumers looking for a feature-rich phone, which doesn't cost a bomb. To be honest, Xiaomi makes us question why we need to spend so much money on a flagship phone, while Redmi Note 7 offers everything in terms of premium design, the processor (with max clock speed) and a long-lasting battery. There are devices with Snapdragon 660 processor costing more than Rs 20,000 and also, its CPU speed is under-clocked and not even offer long battery life.

The company has confirmed that Flipkart is one of the official sellers of the Redmi Note 7 in India. It will also be available on Mi store and Mi Home on March 6 and will be released to other Mi Preferred Partner shops in coming weeks. It comes in two variants-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: