After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi finally unveiled the new Redmi Note 7 series in New Delhi on February 28.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP AI camera.

The top-end Note 7 Pro model comes premium Gorilla Glass 5 series enclosed body (front and back) with same 6.3-inch full HD+ display. But differ in terms of internal hardware. It boasts the 48MP + 5 MP dual camera, having IMX 586 sensor made by Sony, which not even top-end phones like the iPhone XS series can boast off.

The Pro variant comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, while Redmi Note 7 houses a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Xiaomi is offering two Redmi Note 7 models—3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. They will come in three colours—black, blue and red. It is set to go on sale on March 6 onward.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro will come in just one model—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. They will be offered in two colours—gradient blue, gradient red and space black. It is slated to go on sale on March 13.

Walmart-owned Flipkart will one of the official sellers of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. Mi Home and Mi stores including Mi Preferred partners will also the new products. Airtel is offering 1120GB additional data and also AirtelThanks voucher offering access to Airtel TV multi-media streaming service.

Besides the new Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi unveiled new Android TV-powered 32-inch Mi LED 4A PRO for Rs 12,999 and also Mi Sports Earphones Basic for Rs 1,499.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: