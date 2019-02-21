Xiaomi, earlier in the month, confirmed to launch the new Redmi Note 7 on February 28 and now, the company's latest teaser suggests the upcoming camera flagship will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.
"The #EffortlessExpert is on its way! Flipkart presents the all-new Redmi Note 7, the most awaited smartphone of the year. Launching on 28th February. Available on Flipkart. Stay tuned for more!" reads Flipkart Twitter message, which comes with a graphic video teaser of the Xiaomi's upcoming phone.
It can be noted that the central government has passed a resolution that no single e-commerce firm can have exclusive tie-ups with a company and monopolise the product sale in India. So, I believe Flipkart will be the exclusive seller of the Redmi Note 7 online, but the device will definitely be available in retail stores both preferred Mi partner shops and popular retail chains across India.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a water drop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.
Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.
As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7:
|Model
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield
|OS
|Android Pie with MIUI 10
|Processor
|14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU
|RAM +Storage
|
[Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card]
|Camera
|
|Battery
|4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability
|Network
|Dual 4G-VoLTE
|Add-ons
|Hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA
|Dimensions
|159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|186g
|Colours
|Black/Blue/Purple
|Price (in China)
|¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491)