Xiaomi, earlier in the month, confirmed to launch the new Redmi Note 7 on February 28 and now, the company's latest teaser suggests the upcoming camera flagship will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.

"The #EffortlessExpert is on its way! Flipkart presents the all-new Redmi Note 7, the most awaited smartphone of the year. Launching on 28th February. Available on Flipkart. Stay tuned for more!" reads Flipkart Twitter message, which comes with a graphic video teaser of the Xiaomi's upcoming phone.

It can be noted that the central government has passed a resolution that no single e-commerce firm can have exclusive tie-ups with a company and monopolise the product sale in India. So, I believe Flipkart will be the exclusive seller of the Redmi Note 7 online, but the device will definitely be available in retail stores both preferred Mi partner shops and popular retail chains across India.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a water drop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: