For the past several days, Xiaomi India and its head Manu Kumar Jain have been teasing the impending launch of the Redmi Note 7 series, but the promotional campaign has taken a different turn in the last couple of days, as the company is indirectly mocking the rival brand and asking fans to wait for its new 48MP camera phone.

In the first teaser, Xiaomi compares the Redmi Note 7's AnTuTu score (143,000) with a phone titled- 'M' implying Samsung Galaxy M series phone, which managed to get just 123,000 points. "The 'M'ic drop moment when you realise #ԀW8ᔭ will outperform! #MiPowerd RT if you agree!" Redmi India tweet read.

In the second tweet, which by the way is too funny, Redmi India has used a graphics image titled –"Is your 'M'obile game worthy? #ԀW8ᔭ". It shows a well-built soldier with huge biceps holding a machine gun, but the lower half of the body is shown with a bare skeleton. Again, the company is taking a dig at Samsung's Galaxy M series. The photo caption reads—"Feeling Powerless? Good things come to those who Wait" with a hashtag: #MiPower.

Redmi India/Twitter (screen-grab)

Should you wait for Redmi Note 7?

Given the specifications of the Redmi Note 7 and the price it is being sold in China, it is worth waiting.

Mi China website

For those unaware, the upcoming Redmi Note 7 flaunts a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it sports sturdy frame and glossy shell with gradient finish.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As teaser suggests, the highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its camera. It boasts dual snappers, one primary 48MP sensor with F1.8 aperture Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithm baked into the photo app, it will be able to detect scene types and optimise camera to take the best shots possible in any lighting environment. That's not all; it houses a 13MP selfie shooter with AI-based beautify apps to enhance skin tones and more. This kind of photography hardware is unseen in the mid-range class of phones, at least in India.

How much Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series will cost in India:

In China, Redmi Note 7's price starts at ¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491). Since the company assembles the products locally, I expect the phone to cost the same in the Indian market. Xiaomi is likely to offer the device in three colour options—Black, Blue and Purple.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India around the third week of February. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: