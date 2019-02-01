For the past several days, Xiaomi has been teasing the impending launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India, but no actual release date details revealed until now.

Technology blog 91 Mobiles have sourced a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 media invite before the official announcement, revealing that the device will break covers on February 12 in New Delhi. This is in line with the company's previous product launch pattern. Last year, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 & the 5 Pro were unveiled on February 14.

I expect the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to make its debut in a few days and also available for purchase later this month. It has received an overwhelming response in China and is expected to get similar treatment in India.

How much will Redmi Note 7 cost in India?

In China, Redmi Note 7's price starts at ¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491). Since the company assembles the products locally, I expect the phone to cost the same in the Indian market. Xiaomi is likely to offer the smartphone in three colour options—Black, Blue and Purple.

As mentioned in the headline, the USP of the Redmi Note 7 is its camera hardware. It boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Inside, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: