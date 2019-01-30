Xiaomi, earlier in the month launched the new mid-range Redmi Note 7 series phone in China and now, the company is all set to bring it to global markets.

Donovan Sung, global spokesperson & director of product management, Xiaomi has tweeted the image of the Redmi Note 7 confirming the company is keen to release the smartphone in international markets, most probably in early February.

The new Redmi Note 7 is expected to come soon in India, as the company's head and global vice president Manu Kumar Jain too, has hinted on Twitter that launch event is just around the corner.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish. Going by the teaser video (above), the device will come with a sturdy shell on the back, which can crush a walnut in one hand smash.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, Android OS-based MIUI 10, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

How much Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series will cost in India:

In China, Redmi Note 7's price starts at ¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491). Since the company assembles the products locally, I expect the phone to cost the same in the Indian market. Xiaomi is likely to offer the device in three colour options—Black, Blue and Purple.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: