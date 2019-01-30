IBTimes India/YouTube

Xiaomi, earlier in the month launched the new mid-range Redmi Note 7 series phone in China and now, the company is all set to bring it to global markets.

Donovan Sung, global spokesperson & director of product management, Xiaomi has tweeted the image of the Redmi Note 7 confirming the company is keen to release the smartphone in international markets, most probably in early February.

Xiaomi is all set to host the Redmi Note 7 global launch event soon.

The new Redmi Note 7 is expected to come soon in India, as the company's head and global vice president Manu Kumar Jain too, has hinted on Twitter that launch event is just around the corner.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish. Going by the teaser video (above), the device will come with a sturdy shell on the back, which can crush a walnut in one hand smash.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is coming to India soon.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, Android OS-based MIUI 10, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

How much Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series will cost in India:

In China, Redmi Note 7's price starts at ¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491). Since the company assembles the products locally, I expect the phone to cost the same in the Indian market. Xiaomi is likely to offer the device in three colour options—Black, Blue and Purple.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield
  • Aspect ratio: 19.5:9
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1
  • Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut
OS Android Pie with MIUI 10
Processor 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU
RAM +Storage
  • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM+ 32GB storage
  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage

[Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card]
Camera
  • Main: 48MP with F1.8 aperture, 0.8µm pixel size, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronics Image Stabilisation(EIS) + 5MP secondary shooter
  • Front: 13MP snapper
Battery 4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability
Network Dual 4G-VoLTE
Add-ons Hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA
Dimensions 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
Weight 186g
Colours Black/Blue/Purple
Price ¥999 Yuan (approx. $ 147 /€129/10,491)