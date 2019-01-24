Xiaomi earlier in the month unveiled the new Redmi Note 7 in China and now the company is gearing up to launch the new mid-range phone in India.

Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi India has teased the upside down photo featuring Manu Jain, vice president (global),and managing director (India) along with Lei Jun, CEO, Xiaomi holding the Redmi Note 7 with a caption Apna time Aayega (Hindi meaning- 'my time will come') hinting it will release the device soon.

If true, the Redmi Note 7 will be the company's first smartphone of 2019 in India. Last year too, Xiaomi kicked off 2018 with Redmi Note 5 series on February 14. Going by the teaser, we expect the Chinese firm to continue the trend this year as well.

The Redmi Note 7, though not yet available for sale in China, it has received good response from the public on social media channels. Also, the specifications and price are also well balanced to win the approval of budget consumers of emerging markets like India.

For the uninitiated, Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Redmi India/Twitter (screen-grab)

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, Android Pie OS, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

Expected price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India:

In China, Redmi Note 7's price starts at ¥999 Yuan (approx. $147/€129/10,491) and I expect the phone to cost same in the Indian market, as the company assembles the products locally. It will be available in three colours—Black, Blue and Purple.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: