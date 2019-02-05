Last month, Samsung unveiled a brand new Galaxy M series line with Galaxy M10 and M20 and now, the new Android phones are finally up for sale in India.

The new Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 are now available on Amazon and Samsung.com in two colour options-- Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black.

The top-end model Galaxy M20 comes in two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 too is being offered in two variants—2GB RAM +16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage for Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively.

As part of launch offers, the Galaxy M Series customers with Jio 4G subscriptions are entitled to get Double-Data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. This exclusive offer gives users on the Rs 198 recharge, savings worth Rs 3,110 over 10 recharges and with the Double-Data benefit, the freedom to enjoy unlimited video, music, cricket and much more.

The highlight of the Galaxy M series phones is the battery capacity. The Galaxy M10 houses a 3,400mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 boasts a massive 5,000mAh cell with 15W fast charging capability via Type-C cable. It is capable of offering close to two days battery life under normal usage.

The Galaxy M10 sports an Infinity V display design with 6.22-inch HD+ screen having more than 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it features Android Oreo OS, 1.6GHz Exynos octa-core processor, 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD).

The Galaxy M20 too, comes with the similar physical structure, but with larger 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It boasts Samsung's latest 14nm class Exynos 7904 octa-core (2 x 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A73 + 6 x 1.6GHz ARM Cortex A53) CPU, Mali-G71 MP2 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and Dolby ATMOS audio system.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Galaxy M10 and M20 come with same dual primary 13MP (F1.9 aperture) + 5MP ( with 120-degree wide angle lens) camera.

On the front, the Galaxy M20 houses an equally impressive 13MP front snapper with F1.9 aperture and Live-focus, which allows users to adjust blur effect in real time. The Galaxy M10 features a decent 5MP selfie shooter with F2.0 aperture.

Samsung devices come with facial recognition and the fingerprint (Galaxy M20 only) sensor, which secures users data from unauthenticated access. They also support dual VoLTE and Widevine L1 Certification, meaning you can watch HD quality videos on multimedia streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which is rare for budget phones in the Indian market.