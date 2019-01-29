World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung pulled the wraps off the much awaited Galaxy M10 and M20 series in India on January 28, 2019.

As advertised, both the Galaxy M series phones come with big batteries, comparably better than rival brands in their respective price bands. Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with 3,400mAh battery, which is enough to a whole under mixed usage. On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 houses a 5,000mAh cell with 15W fast charging capability via Type-C cable. It is capable of offering close to two days battery life under normal usage. They also come with good hardware in other aspects as well.

The Galaxy M10 sports an Infinity V display design having 6.22-inch HD+ screen with more than 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Android Oreo OS, 1.6GHz Exynos octa-core processor, 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD).

The Galaxy M20 too comes with a similar physical structure, but with larger and better 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It boasts Samsung's latest 14nm class Exynos 7904 octa-core (2 x 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A73 + 6 x 1.6GHz ARM Cortex A53) CPU, Mali-G71 MP2 graphics engine, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD), fingerprint sensor and Dolby ATMOS audio system.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Galaxy M10 and M20 come with same dual primary 13MP (F1.9 aperture)+5MP ( with 120-degree wide angle lens) camera with Live-focus, which allows users to adjust blur effect in real time. On the front, the Galaxy M10 features 5MP with F2.0 aperture. The Galaxy M20 houses an 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture.

Both the Samsung devices come with facial recognition which secures users data from unauthenticated access. They also support dual VoLTE and Widevine L1 Certification, meaning you can watch HD quality videos on multimedia streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which is rare for budget phones in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 price, availability and launch offer:

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5 onward. Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours. Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

As part of launch offers, the Galaxy M Series customers on Jio 4G would be entitled to Double-Data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. This exclusive offer gives users on the Rs 198 recharge, savings worth Rs 3,110 over 10 recharges.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.