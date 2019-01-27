Samsung, earlier in the month, confirmed to launch Galaxy M series phones on January 28 in Delhi, but refrained from revealing the key features, probably to keep the suspense alive till the official unveiling.

Now, the renowned Twitter spy Ishan Agarwal citing a source spilled the beans on price details of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20. Both the devices are expected to come in two configurations. The Galaxy M10 will come in—2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 will be available in—3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage—for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

Going by the recent revelations, Samsung is keen to use Galaxy M series to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note series, which fall in the same price range. The former lost its numero uno mobile brand title to the latter in late 2017 and since then Samsung has been playing catch up to the Xiaomi.

As per latest reports, The Galaxy M10 and the M20 series will come with FullView screen having wafer-thin bezels on all sides and boast small curved 'V' shaped physical space on top, which will house the front-shooter, while the rest of the sensors will be hidden beneath the screen and the speaker is likely to be wedged in between the frame and the camera.

The Galaxy M10 is a low-end model among the lot. It is said to feature Exynos 7870 chipset with 3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and one-day battery life.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 is expected to sport a 6.0-inch (or more) screen with full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution. Inside, it is expected come with Exynos 7885 CPU with 3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 13MP+5 MP dual camera on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front and a massive 5000mAh battery, which will be more than enough to keep the phone running for more than one-and-half day under mixed usage.

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy M series phones will be available exclusively on Amazon and Samsung e-store in India.

It can also be noted that Samsung has plans to unveil third model Galaxy M30 in February. It will be a top-end variant and is said to come with Exynos 7885 octa-core, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. It will boast a dual 21MP back camera and a 16MP front shooter. But, we yet ascertain the screen size and battery details.