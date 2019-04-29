Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was one of the earliest hits of this year and the company is capitalising on its popularity with the release of successors. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is a massive success across the world, especially in India where there's demand for competitive mid-range smartphones. If you chose the Redmi Note 7 over its "Pro" sibling, here's some great news coming your way.

Software updates are welcomed with great joy and if an update brings new features to the phone, the excitement is doubled. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 users are getting treated to the latest software update, MIUI 10.3.5.0, bringing some of the most sought-after features one can only imagine.

XDA Developers reported the rollout, the MIUI 10.3.5.0 is being rolled out in a phased manner across the globe. There's a good chance your Redmi Note 7 in India will receive the new software, if it hasn't already. Users can easily check if the update is ready to download by going into the phone's settings, then About Phone and Software Updates.

Xiaomi's MIUI 10.3.5.0 is packed with a lot of features and it naturally weighs heavy. The 1.66GB file size requires you to connect your Redmi Note 7 to a secure and preferably fast Wi-Fi to avoid exhausting your data limit or incurring charges.

MIUI 10.3.5.0: What's new?

XDA Developers published the entire changelog of the MIUI 10.3.5.0 update, which can also be found below. The biggest changes, however, that need to be specially mentioned due to their importance and relevance to regular users include new AI camera modes, floating windows for incoming calls while gaming, several bug fixes and Android Security Patch to March 2019.

You can find the complete changelog of the new MIUI update below:

System

Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to March 2019. Increased system security.

Phone

Fix: Status bar shortcut and floating notification for calls appeared at the same time.

Fix: Ending calls took longer time than expected.

Lockscreen, status bar, Notification shade

New: You can restrict opening Notification shade on the Lock screen now.

Fix: Low battery warning didn't appear in the landscape mode.

Fix: Call time bubble overlapped with notification icons.

Home screen

Fix: Notification badges were displayed incorrectly on the WhatsApp icon.

Clock

Fix: TImer button started flashing after being tapped.

Fix: Clock force closed on some specific dates.

Camera

New: New modes for AI camera.

Fix: Camera force closed when the app was closed and opened again in the Video mode.

Fix: When the user cancelled making a photo using a shortcut in Messaging and then tapped the Camera shortcut again, camera crashed.

Recents

Optimization: App names were truncated when texts size was set to large.

Game speed booster

New: Floating windows for incoming calls during games.

Mi Cloud