Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is off to a great start in India, replicating its success in China in the initial days of launch in January. Xiaomi's affordable smartphone with a 48MP camera went on sale in India on Wednesday and the company announced that it sold 2 lakh units in a matter of few minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones were launched in India last month and the first sale for the former has proven to be a huge success. Even though the company had 2 lakh units available during its first sale, the huge demand for the phone cleared the stock in a jiffy. If you were unable to purchase the Redmi Note 7 during its first sale, here are the details of the phone's next sale in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and in Mi Home stores on March 13. The online flash sale will commence at 12 noon, and if the first sale was any indication, buyers must act fast to be able to buy the phone.

Besides the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for the first time in India on March 13. There has been a huge demand for the Pro variant of the popular Redmi smartphone, suggesting buyers will have a hard time buying the phone without a flash sale. But the company's India head, Manu Kumar Jain has assured fans by saying: "We are working with our factories to further increase production. Bigger volume for #RedmiNote7 & #48MP #RedmiNote7Pro going on sale next week."

The popular demand for both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro is not without reason. Both phones pack worthy features to justify competitive price tags. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB+32GB model, while buyers can also purchase the 4GB+64GB configuration for Rs 11,999. The handset comes in a variety of colours, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a higher price tag of Rs 13,999. The phone's main highlights include 48MP main camera with 5MP secondary camera at the back, a powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset compared with Redmi Note 7's Snapdragon 660 CPU.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes with a higher configuration in addition to the 4GB+64GB model. The high-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. All these features clearly justify the higher price tag and power users can easily choose the Pro variant over the regular Redmi Note 7 for all those PUBG-sessions.

Finally, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has different colour options as well, which include Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Classic Space Black.