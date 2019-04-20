Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has impressed everyone with its charm and affordable pricing. The 48MP camera on the phone turned out to be a great USP for the Chinese company as it instantly grabbed buyers' attention. While the Redmi Note 7 Pro's camera is credited with some impressive images, the eagle-eyed reviewers and users pointed out some crucial bugs in the optics.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro photos suffered from sharpness and the handset's RAM management was all over the place while using the camera. Thanks to the latest software update, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro users can instantly resolve these issues.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India are being treated with MIUI 10 Global ROM version 10.2.8.0.PFHINXM update, which brings significant changes mainly around the camera performance of the smartphone. According to the changelog published by Xiaomi India, the MIUI 10 Global ROM version 10.2.8.0.PFHINXM for the Redmi Note 7 Pro improves sharpness in both 48MP and 12MP modes, fixes underexposure issue in portrait mode, improves upon the low-light details and brightness and finally enhances indoor auto white balance in images.

Xiaomi's latest software update puts a lot of focus on the camera, which is the key feature of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but it doesn't forget about other known issues. Apart from significantly improving the camera aspect of the phone, the latest MIUI 10 update fixes screen brightness issues, screen waking gestures and overlapping of the return-to-call button in the status bar.

Finally, the crucial software update also updates Android Security Patch to March 2019 for increased system security.

Owners of Redmi Note 7 Pro in India will receive OTA notification for the MIUI 10 Global ROM version 10.2.8.0.PFHINXM update. In case that hasn't happened yet, head over to the Settings > About Phone > Software Update and manually check for the latest firmware. Once the update is available, make sure your Redmi Note 7 Pro is connected to secure Wi-Fi as the file size can easily exhaust your daily data limit.

In case the OTA update hasn't arrived and you wish to get the fixes instantly, the ROM is available for download, which can then be installed on your device using the MIUI Updater app. Xiaomi has provided links for both Recovery ROM (1.8GB) and Fastbooth ROM (2.3GB)