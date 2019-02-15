Xiaomi has become a household name in the smartphone industry and grown to become one of the largest smartphone brands today. While the main reason can be its value-for-money products, the company's attention towards existing users builds a strong brand relationship. Xiaomi listens to customer feedback on a regular basis and through MIUI updates, it addresses the most pressing matters.

MIUI is Xiaomi's proprietary Android-based custom ROM, which runs on all Xiaomi smartphones except the Android One Mi phones. The OS is critically-acclaimed, but the company is constantly improving by adding new features and optimisations. It was recently reported that Xiaomi has already started working on MIUI 11, which will be lighter, faster and smoother, the official rollout is still a long way ahead.

What if we told you there might be some exciting news for Xiaomi smartphone users in the form of the next potential software update. Fonearena is reporting that Xiaomi is testing the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.2.14 update and its changelog includes a very exciting feature users will benefit from in more than one way.

Dark mode is a popular feature on apps, but not all OEMs (with exceptions to OnePlus and Huawei) provide it across the system. Owing to the popular demand, Google is reportedly working on native dark mode feature to be included in the next update – Android Q. But it looks like Xiaomi is calling dibs on the feature as several screenshots of a dark mode theme in Xiaomi's system apps have been spotted – thanks to Fonearena.

While the dark mode feature will be made official in due time, the early look at the popular feature is surely comforting. As per the report, the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update will get dark mode theme to Phone, Contacts, messages, gallery, notes, screen recorder, updater and Calculator system apps. In addition, the black-dominant theme will apply to Mi account, Manage Apps, Dual Apps, Quick Ball, Second Space, Permissions, Enterprise Mode, App Lock, Data Usage, volume sliders, recent menu, notification menu and SIM Card settings as well.

As exciting as this sounds, it is unclear if Xiaomi is considering system-wide dark mode in its upcoming OS. The report only talks about the feature being implemented on apps. Also, this is still in beta, so users will have to wait before the feature hits the stable version so every eligible Mi and Redmi phone gets a taste of it.

In case the dark mode doesn't make it to the next stable MIUI 10 update, users can definitely expect it in the MIUI 11. Stay tuned for updates.