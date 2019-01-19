Poco F1 was one of the most popular stock Android smartphones that marked Xiaomi's successful foray into a new category of smartphones. All those who still own the Poco F1 have a reason to rejoice as the company started rolling out stable MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 update to all of its users.

Software updates are quite exciting on their own, especially when they bring incremental upgrades that enhance the user experience. Since the Poco F1 is a part of Android One family, it's not the stock Android update but an upgrade to Xiaomi's own custom ROM with major camera upgrades.

MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 update for Poco F1 adds two main features to the camera. The first one is the super slow-motion video recording option at 960fps, which sits beside 120fps and 240fps modes. This allows users to capture incredibly slow videos, enhancing the creativity of users. For instance, capturing a fly taking off will be much more dramatic on 960fps, but users must learn to be patient with the mode.

Another interesting addition is the enhanced low-light mode, which captures bright photos even in really dim-lit areas. The mode stacks multiple images, 8 in this case, shot at different exposures to create one high-quality image. The concept is similar to what we've seen in Google's Night Sight.

Sadly, even with these two additions, users miss out on a crucial feature that was promised last year. Video recording support for 4K at 60fps is not included in the latest MIUI update for Poco F1, but the head of Poco India promised to ship it in the next update in February.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

While Poco F1 users wait for the 4K at 60fps support, the MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0update is worth grabbing right away. Head of Poco, Alvin Tse said all users should get the latest update, which also includes the latest security patch for December 2018 among other bug fixes, in the next few days.

MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0update for Poco F1 is about 383MB in size, which is why users must download it over Wi-Fi. Users can go to Settings > About Phone > Check for update and tap download and install when the update is available. If the update isn't available and you refuse to wait, manual updating is also possible by downloading the full OTA zip and flashing it on your phone manually. But we'd recommend the OTA update method if you're not tech savvy.