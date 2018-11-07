After purchasing a smartphone, the one thing that is most exciting is the arrival of a new software update. Xiaomi has built its communities through MIUI updates and it might be time for a treat for all Mi users out there.

Xiaomi confirmed on Wednesday that it will be rolling out stable MIUI 10 to more Mi phones after updating select Mi and Redmi phones early last month. There are 21 popular Mi and Redmi phones in the list, which will excite many users. Check out the complete list here (via MyDrivers):

Mi Max standard version Mi Max high-end version Mi Max 2 Mi 4 Mi 4S Mi 4C Mi 5S Mi 5S Plus Redmi 5 Plus Redmi 5A Redmi 4 Redmi 4 high-end version Redmi 4X Redmi Note 5A standard version Redmi Note 5A high-end version Redmi Note 4 Redmi Note 4 MTK version Redmi Pro Redmi Note 3 4G Redmi Note 4X Qualcomm version Redmi 4 high-end version

Before you get excited after checking out the list, it's important to note that the MIUI 10 is coming to these phones in China. While some of the devices, such as the Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2, already updated MIUI 10 global stable ROM in India, many are yet to be updated. There's no word on when the global stable ROM will arrive for remaining Xiaomi phones outside China.

Previously, Xiaomi updated Mi 8 SE, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi S2 with MIUI 10 stable ROM last month. If users are still waiting for the update, they can simply go to Settings > About Phone > System updates and Check for updates.

If you're not excited about MIUI 10, you should know that the latest Pie-based ROM brings several new features such as better AI photos, improvements to Car Mode all-new full-screen navigational gestures, a revamped interface, new natural sound system with ambient sounds and other tweaks to select apps such as Clock and Notes. Users can also expect a boost in performance, a boon for older phones.