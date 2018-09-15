Xiaomi had been testing the latest MIUI 10 update for various smartphones and the company's popular Redmi Note 5 Pro is finally receiving the stable Global ROM in India. The update is being shipped over-the-air and in a phased manner, so if you haven't received MIUI 10 yet, it will be available over the next few days.

Xiaomi began MIUI 10 rollout in China and the arrival of MIUI 10 Global ROM for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India means more eligible devices will be receiving the new software soon. Owners of Redmi Note 5 Pro can head over to the Updater app and check if the software is available. Alternatively, users can also go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users must ensure they are connected to a Wi-Fi network before initiating the software update. The MIUI 10 Global ROM weighs around 580MB, but users can proceed with mobile data if they have sufficient data allowance on their package.

According to user posts on MIUI forum, the MIUI 10 stable update carries MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH model number. There are several new additions included in the update, including September 2018 Android Security Patch, AI portraits, revamped UI for recent apps menu and more.

The changelog for MIUI 10 Global ROM includes:

New Notification sounds inspired from nature

Quick menu for messages

Redesigned quick settings and notifications shade

MIUI Lab

Autofill support

Android P volume buttons

PiP (Picture-in-Picture) mode

Mi Browser with PWA (Progressive Web Apps) support

The phased rollout for the latest MIUI version is to ensure there are no issues with the update. In June, the company had to cancel the rollout of MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo due to issues. The cautious approach will certainly prevent the company hitting a road bump in its software update rollout.