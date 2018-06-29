After months of testing, Xiaomi has finally commenced the MIUI 9.5 roll-out for Redmi Note 5 Pro. It is based on Google's Android Oreo software and comes with several value-added features improve the user-experience on the device.

For those unaware, Redmi Note 5 Pro came with Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 software out-of-the-box and now, Xiaomi has skipped the v8.0 Oreo and is directly releasing the latest v8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.14.

Here's how to install Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 on Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings>> phone>> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

What's coming in Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.14 for Redmi Note 5 Pro in the Indian market?

A key attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

The Safe Browser feature intuitively detects when users unknowingly go to malicious URLs, and it will stop any spying attempts on the phone.

The update also boasts of enhancements in security via Google security patch and Google Play Protect which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

New biometric security options allow the user to disable fingerprint reader if an unregistered fingerprint tries to open the phone more than a pre-set number of attempts.

Android Oreo also comes with optimisations to enhance battery life by cutting down on unnecessary background activities of apps, faster booting, and a more fluid experience.

It also comes with a value-added battery management feature that will allow the user to see the battery life status of the wireless earphones, so he or she can know beforehand to charge them before heading out.

It also comes with the picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to multi-task, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Google's Android team has also added Neural Networks API (NNAPI) support in v8.1 Oreo, which will enable device's machine-learning capabilities to improve user-experience of Google Assistant. Though we are not sure if a mid-range phone like Redmi Note 5 Pro has the compatible hardware to run NNAPI.

Smart Text Selection will improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also optimises dual 4G network connectivity in India

In a related development, Xiaomi has confirmed to release the latest MIUI 10 to Redmi Note 5 Pro and other eligible devices in September.

