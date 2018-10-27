Google's latest mobile OS, Android 9.0 Pie, is still a no-show in the latest distribution chart, but many OEMs are promising the upgrade this year or early next year. Xiaomi is one of the many Android manufacturers yet to roll out Android Pie to its older phones, but its users are clueless as to when and if the update is arriving.

Xiaomi has finally released a list of devices that are getting Android 9.0 Pie by the end of this year. Xiaomi has already updated its Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer to Pie OS and the company now says the Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 SE and Mi Max 3 will receive the latest software by the end of 2018. These phones are expected to at least get the beta version of the new OS, but also likely to receive the stable version in the coming months, GSMArena reported.

The list also shows other Xiaomi phones that are due to receive Android Oreo update. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus and Mi 5X will receive Android Oreo in Q4 2018. It is worth noting that most of the devices in the list, including Mi 5-series, Mi 6, Mi 8-series, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3-series have already been upgraded to Android Oreo.

Even though Xiaomi's announcement is a great news for its users, this list is exclusive for phones running the China ROM of MIUI. We cannot be sure about the MIUI Global ROM releasing around the same time.

Xiaomi's list of Android update roadmap isn't accurate for the Indian market. For instance, the Mi MIX and Mi Mix 2 have listed as updated to Android Oreo, but users in India are still on the lookout for the Pie's predecessor.

But Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus in China) has already received Android Oreo and the Redmi 5 is expected to get the upgrade soon. Both the phones are yet to be updated in China. This shows Xiaomi works differently in the ways it releases software updates in India and China.

Xiaomi's Mi A1 is also expected to receive Android Pie as early as next month. This doesn't come as a surprise as the Mi A1 is part of Google's Android One programme and eligible for swift updates.